Watch: Rohit Verma calls Shiv 'double-faced', Priyanka 'irritating', 'all contestants are very boring and fake'

Mumbai, December 11

Celebrity fashion designer and ex-'Bigg Boss 3' contestant Rohit Verma made a strong comment about 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Shiv Thakare and called him 'dogla' (double faced), 'flipper', 'dhokebaaz' (cheater) and 'chalaak' (clever) on the reality show 'Bigg Buzz'.

He also revealed that all the contestants in the house are very boring and fake as they're following a pattern from the previous seasons.

While talking to the host, Krushna Abhishek, he said: "Shiv is 'dogla' and a double dholki, he tries to play politically correct all the time. His sole focus is the game, nothing else. He is not anybody's true friend as I believe he can backstab all of them for the game.

"I have seen him flipping quite a few times. He fights with the contestants and then pleases them as well. His only policy is divide and rule. Although I do think that he has the qualities of a leader." He also spilled the beans about Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Here's a promo of the show:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma)

He said: "All the contestants are very boring this season but Ankit is very hot, every girl needs a boy like Ankit, he's the perfect marriage material munda (boy). I like Archana (Gautam). She's very entertaining but sometimes goes overboard and becomes annoying.

"Abdu (Rozik) is very cute, but I don't know why housemates are not understanding that he's a contestant, they need to treat him like one. Also, I feel he has started to feel a little lonely in the house now".

He added: "Priyanka is very irritating. As for MC Stan, I don't think I can ever gel with him. I have always had problems with personalities like MC Stan, I get very scared and conscious around them, I feel people like him are very homophobic and call out weird names like shemdi and all".

Talking about Nimrit, he said: "Nimrit is just playing her character of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' in the Bigg Boss house. She's very image conscious right now and is not showing her real personality. I know her personally. She's a very sweet and fun-loving bubbly girl outside the house. All the contestants need to show their real selves as it is a reality show." 'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.

