Watch: Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill get teary-eyed remembering Sidharth Shukla, Salman tells Shehnaaz to 'move on now’

January 31

The Bigg Boss 15 finale was peppered with some fun and emotional moments. Shehnaaz Gill graced the show and also did a special performance on the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz danced with visuals of her Bigg Boss 13 journey with Sidharth playing in the background. An emotional Shehnaaz meets Salman Khan after the performance, who tries to console her but ends up teary-eyed himself.

Salman hugs Shehnaaz and advices her to move on in life. Lending support to the model-actress, the Bigg Boss host states that he understands how hard the last few months have been for her and Sidharth’s mother. He then reveals that he’s been in touch with Sidharth’s mother since the shocking demise of the actor. He then tells Shehnaaz to move on in life. “The last few months have been very difficult for Shehnaaz. But I am looking at her work and I am happy that she is moving forward in life. I have a strong feeling that after this she will only achieve even greater heights."

“Kaam karo life enjoy karo,” Salman advises Shehnaaz.



After these emotional moments, calling Sidharth the ‘king’ Shehnaaz says she will always represent him. Salman agrees with her as he says, “Aapka haq banta hai.”

The two also perform on Shehnaaz’s popular dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta’ rap mix created by Yashraj Mukhate.



Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz gets inconsolable as Salman comforts her with a hug. He tells her, “Just move on in life now. You have your whole life ahead. So, move on. I know this has been a very difficult time for you.” “It has been very difficult for everyone, but especially for you and Siddharth’s mother. I talk to Siddharth’s mother. I often call her. You have responsibility on your shoulder and now it is very important for you that you focus on that. So just work now and enjoy life," Salman added.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were reportedly in a relationship after their participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz recently released 'Tu Yaheen Hai' song for Sidharth.

