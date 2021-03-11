Watch: Salman Khan at IIFA opens up about struggle days; gets emotional, thanks Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Good and bad days are the troughs and crests of life. After every trough, there’s a crest.

The fear, stress and uncertainty of the future often envelopes us and retaining equanimity through all phases, especially the testing times, is what polishes and makes us better.

Recalling a similar fate of events, actor Salman Khan, while hosting the 2022 IIFA Awards, recalled his struggling days and opened about how at one time, he had no money to buy clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @SalmanKhan.Fan's.Club (@beingsalmankhan.fans.club)

Bogged down by the transient waves of failure and not getting any opportunities till six months of making his debut in super hit blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Khan revealed how Ramesh Taurani helped him get ‘Patthar ke Phool’. He called him a ‘devta samaan admi’ (God-like man) who went to Sippy’s office and paid Rs five lakh for the music of the film.

He also got teary-eyed recalling how at one time, he did not have enough money to buy clothes and Suniel Shetty gifted him the shirt and wallet he was eyeing.

“There was a time when I didn't have a lot of money. I only had enough to be able to buy a shirt and a pair of jeans. During that time, stone-washed jeans was the new fashion-trend. I was out shopping and at a very popular store, I saw a pair of stone-washed denim jeans and shirt. I only had enough money to buy the jeans so I left the shirt alone. Suniel Shetty, who was with me in the store, noticed that I didn't have money to buy it, so he bought the shirt and gifted it to me,” Salman shared at the awards.

“Suniel also saw that I was eyeing a wallet but not picking it up. Later on, he took me to his home and gifted me the same wallet, which he had a pair of," he added.

Salman went on to thank producer Boney Kapoor for giving him ‘Wanted’ when times were not in his favour.

“Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life,” said the actor.

To make the mood lighter, he joked how Boney’s ‘No Entry’ revived Anil Kapoor's career.