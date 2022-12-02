Watch: Salman Khan challenges Tina Datta to end friendship with Shalin Bhanot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

As hardcore fans of the show come and question their favourite contestants on their game plan and behaviour, things get heated between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. One of the fans asks Shalin about why he keeps chasing Tina. Salman says that's his habit.

The fan asked, "Shalin aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho?" To this Salman remarked, "Kya karein aadat hai."

Another fan commented about Shalin, "Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai." Shalin can be heard saying: "I am not dependant on anyone." In the viral clip, Tina then retaliates. She says, "Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai." Tina's statement makes Salman a bit agitated, he says, "Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai.'

Watch the clip:

The promo of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan challenging Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship has caught the attention of many social media users. Many believe the truth of their relationship will be revealed now. Some even called them fake. A fan said that Shalin and Tina keep dragging Sumbul and called Tina fake.

