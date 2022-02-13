Watch: Salman Khan sings Lag Jaa Gale in an emotional tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Actor Salman Khan, paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Salman, who often shares snippets from his life on social media, dedicated a video on Instagram to the legend.

On Saturday, the actor sang Lag Jaa Gale to pay a musical tribute the late singer. Among the most remarkable songs by Lataji, Lag Ja Gale was picturised on Sadhana in 1964 film ‘Who Kaun Thi?’

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. She was admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. The late singer was cremated at Shivaji Park on February 6 in Mumbai with full state honours.

