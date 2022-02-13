Watch: Salman Khan sings Lag Jaa Gale in an emotional tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Chandigarh, February 13
Actor Salman Khan, paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Salman, who often shares snippets from his life on social media, dedicated a video on Instagram to the legend.
On Saturday, the actor sang Lag Jaa Gale to pay a musical tribute the late singer. Among the most remarkable songs by Lataji, Lag Ja Gale was picturised on Sadhana in 1964 film ‘Who Kaun Thi?’
Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji."
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. She was admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. The late singer was cremated at Shivaji Park on February 6 in Mumbai with full state honours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
IPL Mega Auction: Morgan, Finch, Pujara go unsold; Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings for 11.50 cr
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...