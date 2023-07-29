Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu puts on her dancing shoes as she enjoys girls trip in Bali

ANI

New Delhi, July 29

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has taken a break from acting and focusing on her physical and mental health is currently enjoying her girl's trip in Bali. She keeps sharing pictures from her break and updating her fans about the vacations.

Recently, she dropped a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing with her friend Anusha Swamy. They are dancing in coordination to the song Rafaga by Mentirosa.

She wrote, "Girls trip 100/100 @anushaswamy."

Anusha reacted to the post and commented, "For everyone being bitter, do this dance, you'll feel better" and "To only good times, good vibes & everything nice." Rakul Preet Singh also reacted to the post and wrote, "Cutie." Netizens flooded the comment section with adorable comments. The actor took a break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Samantha revealed through a social media post that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'. "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she wrote.

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days...physically and emotionally... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS." On the work front, Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

