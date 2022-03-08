Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

His Pathan will soon release but Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t need a big screen moment to shine, any appearance of his is breath-taking for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Here’s the proof. SRK, on Tuesday, shared an advertisement on Dubai tourism and minutes later, it became the talk of the town on the Internet. While the video is special because it features the King Khan, what makes it heartening is the nostalgia around it. To see Shah Rukh Khan striking his signature pose with arms wide open takes you back to the days of romantic film Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The ad begins with SRK shooting in Dubai, as the shot completes, he gets a call from his daughter Suhana. When Shah Rukh tells her it’s a usual day at work, Suhana reminds him that he is in Dubai and should explore the country.

In the 3.06-minute ad, Shah Rukh Khan roams around on the streets of Dubai, interacts with the locals, dances with them, plays football with you boys, surprises some with appearing in front of them suddenly and in once scene even helps a bride-to-be select her wedding dress, another scene that reflects his act in DDLJ.

Towards the end of the ad, he parties and finally reaches home where Suhana again calls him to enquire about his day. The actor thanks his daughter for her suggestion and says he had the best day.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Now, what do you think SRK fans must be saying? It was an equally exciting day for them to see their favourite megastar on the screen, playing the romantic hero that he is. A user wrote, “BRAND SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK AND YOU CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.” Another fan commented, “HOW PERFECT HE IS DAMN!!!” Yet another, said, “Its proved Again today Shah Rukh Khan dont need brands…..Brand needs Shah Rukh Khan."

It was last week when SRK announced the release date of his much-awaited film Pathaan. The film that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will release on January 25, 2023. This is being called his comeback on the big screen as SRK was last seen in Zero.

#shah rukh khan