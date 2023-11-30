 Watch: Shah Rukh Khan waits for security check at Mumbai airport, video goes viral : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan shows his documents to officers, sports a smile at the security check

Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport. ANI



Mumbai, November 30

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday won his fans' hearts as he patiently waited for the security check at the Mumbai airport.

SRK arrived at the airport premises along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen donning an all-black outfit.

Here's a video of SRK arriving at the airport:

He wore a black jacket paired with black pants and accessorized his look with black shades and a hair band.

In a new viral video, SRK could be seen waiting patiently for the security check at the airport.

The 'Don' actor showed his documents and sported a big smile while the check was being conducted.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several fans swamped down the comment section and praised SRK for humble gesture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan


