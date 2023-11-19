Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's beloved superstar, is currently in Ahmedabad, not just to support Team India at the World Cup Finals 2023 but also to create heartwarming moments off the field.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, SRK, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, shared a touching moment with legendary singer Asha Bhosle during the intense India vs. Australia clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Seated alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the trio seemed to be enjoying the match when SRK noticed Asha Bhosle's finished teacup. Displaying an act of simple kindness, Shah Rukh Khan personally took care of clearing her cup and saucer. This gesture not only showcased SRK's humility but also highlighted the genuine camaraderie between the attendees.

The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/NE7ezL3aEp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2023

these small gestures are what makes SRK so magnanimous ❤️#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/P5XmRkz44h — ح (@hmmbly) November 19, 2023

The heartening video not only captures the glitz and glamour of Bollywood in the cricketing arena but also adds a touch of warmth to the competitive atmosphere of the World Cup Finals. Beyond the boundaries of the cricket pitch, this incident reflects the shared humanity that unites individuals from different walks of life, even amidst the excitement of a high-stakes cricket match.

