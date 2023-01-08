Watch: Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta if she loves him, she says he reminds her of ex-boyfriend

Mumbai, January 8

'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were seen arguing with each other and Shalin blamed Tina for doing everything for the camera.

Tina also gave him back saying he is just trying to portray her as fake. Tina also admitted that she has feelings for him.

Shalin asked Tina: "Did you ever love me?" To which, Tina replied: "Yes, I did have feelings for you." Shalin again questioned Tina and said: "Aapne sab kuch camera ke liye kiya hai (You have done all this for the camera)." Tina got upset hearing this and replied to Shalin: "This is what you do." Shalin then said: "Ispe itna frustrate karogi toh koi bhi panic karega (If you get frustrated over this, anyone can panic)." Tina told Shalin: "Shalin agar tum portray karne ki koshish kar rahe ho ki maine tumko fasaya hai... mera image already barbaad ho chuka hai, mat rahiye mere saath (You are trying to portray that I have trapped you. My image has already been tarnished, no need to stay with me)."

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In another video, Tina compares Shalin to her ex-boyfriend and says his aggressive behaviour reminds her of that guy. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the earlier episode, it was already seen that the host Salman Khan had scolded Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and questioned their closeness during MC Stan's new year concert. The two had almost shared a kiss as they danced together.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

IANS

#Shalin Bhanot #Tina Datta