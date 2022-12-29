Watch: Shalin Bhanot calls Sumbul weak, she retaliates

Mumbai, December 29
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer will be seen giving a befitting reply to co-housemate Shalin Bhanot, who is heard calling her weak.
In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin, Tina and Sreejita are sitting in the garden area of the house.
Shalin is heard telling Sumbul that he thinks she is weak, to which she questions about who is he to decide that. Shalin then says that even Bigg Boss thinks she is weak.
This irks Sumbul, who is heard saying: "Aap koun ho ki aap logo ko bologe ki aap weak hain." As she walks into the living room area she says: "Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uske aakhon ka paani sookh jaaye. And Sumbul will never cry again." Watch the clip:
View this post on Instagram
Sreejita is seen calming Shalin down as the whole incident takes place.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...