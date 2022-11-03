 Watch: Shalin Bhanot now fights with Bigg Boss over 'extra chicken' : The Tribune India

Watch: Shalin Bhanot now fights with Bigg Boss over 'extra chicken'

Bigg Boss gives a stern reply to Shalin's demand for chicken

Watch: Shalin Bhanot now fights with Bigg Boss over 'extra chicken'

Shalin Bhanot on the 'Bigg Boss 16' show. Instagram/colorstv



Mumbai, November 3

Bigg Boss is in no mood to fulfil contestant Shalin Bhanot's demand to get "extra chicken" for himself.

In a new promo of the popular reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house.

"Bigg Boss please send my chicken, you haven't sent my chicken Bigg Boss," Shalin said.

Later in the clip Shalin is seen sitting in the confession room where Bigg Boss talks with Shalin and said, "We are not planning to keep you hungry purposely, and we have sent lots of chicken and it can be used for a week that much chicken has been sent already. And we will not send extra chicken differently for you on daily basis."

Shalin's behavoiur irked his co-contestants especially Archana Gautam. She lashed out on him and said, "Tum aaye kyu idhr. Apna tv serial karte rehte (Why did you come here...?)" This is the second time when Bigg Boss called Shalin to discuss with him about his "extra chicken" demand.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A few days ago, Bigg Boss schooled Shalin saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gm of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting.)"

'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

#Bigg Boss 16 #Shalin Bhanot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

4
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

5
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

6
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

7
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

8
Punjab

PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on November 5

9
Punjab

SAD suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur over SGPC election row

10
World

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to announce schedule shortly

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

Counting to be held on December 8

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Resolution automatically fails without getting minimum of ni...

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

He assures people all vacant posts would be filled

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Amrik Singh had escaped from the hospital, where the jail of...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh in Level II in Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index scores

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Man held for running fake pathology lab in Gurugram

53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble-burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Man treats 'clueless' elderly couple from Kanpur to sandwiches, juice on their first flight from Delhi; wholesome story goes viral

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners