Watch: Shalin Bhanot now fights with Bigg Boss over 'extra chicken'

Mumbai, November 3

Bigg Boss is in no mood to fulfil contestant Shalin Bhanot's demand to get "extra chicken" for himself.

In a new promo of the popular reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house.

"Bigg Boss please send my chicken, you haven't sent my chicken Bigg Boss," Shalin said.

Later in the clip Shalin is seen sitting in the confession room where Bigg Boss talks with Shalin and said, "We are not planning to keep you hungry purposely, and we have sent lots of chicken and it can be used for a week that much chicken has been sent already. And we will not send extra chicken differently for you on daily basis."

Shalin's behavoiur irked his co-contestants especially Archana Gautam. She lashed out on him and said, "Tum aaye kyu idhr. Apna tv serial karte rehte (Why did you come here...?)" This is the second time when Bigg Boss called Shalin to discuss with him about his "extra chicken" demand.

Watch the video:

A few days ago, Bigg Boss schooled Shalin saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gm of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting.)"

'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

