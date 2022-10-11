Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Mumbai, October 11
Stand-up comedian Siddharth Nigam is a huge admirer of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's look and style and he said he always wanted to play him on screen.
Siddharth talked about fulfilling his dream by doing an act depicting the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor.
Wearing a pink coloured coat and trousers, Siddharth entertained the audience and the 'Code Name Tiranga' cast including Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur and director Ribhu Dasgupta with his conversation and entire performance.
He said: "I dearly admire Ranveer Singh for his acting and the energy he carries wherever he goes. So I have been observing his on-screen and off-screen activities for a long time as I really wanted to play him on-screen." He expressed his excitement as his act was liked by the host Kapil Sharma and also Archana Puran Singh.
Here's a glimpse of his act:

"I was really taken away by the reactions of kapil bhai, archana ji, the special guests and the audience, which made my day. I am looking forward to the episode going on-air and I know people would love it as much as the live audience did," he added.
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
