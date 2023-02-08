Watch: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first public appearance after wedding; clicked at Jaisalmer airport

IANS
Mumbai, February 8
Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7.
Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helps Kiara to come out.
The two then walked towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the stars. The actor had his arm around Kiara as they walked together.
The new bride was seen wearing sindoor on her forehead and pink wedding bangles.
It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.
