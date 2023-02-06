Watch: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's old dance video goes viral amid wedding buzz

Jaisalmer, February 6

Fans can not get enough of the details about the D-Day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

As the duo is all set to tie the knot on February 7, their fans have dug up an old video of Sid and Kiara in which they are seen shaking a leg together.

The soon-to-be bride and groom are seen grooving to peppy tunes at a friend's wedding. Sidharth can't take his eyes off Kiara while she flaunts her moves.

"Haye... can't wait to see them as bride and groom," a social media user tweeted.

"They are adorable," another one wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities are taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra are at the wedding venue to participate in the wedding ceremonies.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have worked together in one film, 2021 film Shershaah. While he played the martyr Vikram Batra, she played his fiance Dimple Cheema in the film.

If reports are to be believed, the duo fell in love with each other during the film's shoot. Sidharth and Kiara neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

#kiara advani #sidharth malhotra