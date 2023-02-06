Watch: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's old dance video goes viral amid wedding buzz

Jaisalmer, February 6
Fans can not get enough of the details about the D-Day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
As the duo is all set to tie the knot on February 7, their fans have dug up an old video of Sid and Kiara in which they are seen shaking a leg together.
The soon-to-be bride and groom are seen grooving to peppy tunes at a friend's wedding. Sidharth can't take his eyes off Kiara while she flaunts her moves.
Memory lane: When groom to be @SidMalhotra and bride to be @advani_kiara were grooving together on dance floor 🕺💃 #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidKiaraWedding #SidKiaraKiShaadi #SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/FGlW7WZiPU— Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) February 5, 2023
"Haye... can't wait to see them as bride and groom," a social media user tweeted.
"They are adorable," another one wrote.
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities are taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra are at the wedding venue to participate in the wedding ceremonies.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have worked together in one film, 2021 film Shershaah. While he played the martyr Vikram Batra, she played his fiance Dimple Cheema in the film.
If reports are to be believed, the duo fell in love with each other during the film's shoot. Sidharth and Kiara neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 2,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday
Chances of Parliament taking up a discussion on Motion of Th...
Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now
Frank Hoogerbeets describes himself one having ‘utmost respe...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
PM Modi unveils India’s biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka
It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helic...