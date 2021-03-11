Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's videos play at Times Square, fans come together to pay tributes on his birth anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

Videos of Sidhu Moosewala’s songs being played at Times Square have taken the internet by storm. His fans in the United States came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to him on his birth anniversary. Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 29 on Saturday, June 11. The viral videos show a large number of fans gathered at the New York City’s iconic Times Square to celebrate the Punjabi singer-turned-politician.

Here's a viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovein Ghura (@viral.___videos)

Fans can be seen singing along outside the Nasadaq Market Site office, where his songs were played on the big screen. Some of these videos are also being shared with hashtag ‘Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.

Watch one of the videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naima NYC Photography (@naimanycphotography)

On Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary, several Punjabi stars remembered him through posts on social media.

Here are some of the posts:

Singer-actor Ammy Virk had no right words to express his feelings on Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary. He shared a picture with the late singer and wrote, “Veeere yar nai samjh aaa rea ki likhaaan… ajj de din jammeya c bhalwaan.”

Here's the post:

Sidhu Moosewala may have died but his art will continue to keep him alive and that’s what actor Diljit Dosanjh believes. He wrote, “Creativity..Music Kitey Ni Jaanda HAPPY BIRTHDAY

ਜਨਮਦਿਨ - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.”

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Amrit Mann, whose birthday was on June 10, had plans to celebrate the occasion with Sidhu Moosewala this year. But alas, God had other plans.

Along with a picture where Sidhu can be seen putting cake in Amrit’s mouth, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Yaara. mera birthday 10 june nu hunda tera 11 june nu.. apa es vaar ikathe celebrate krna c..Teri wish ni aayi par es waar.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrit Maan (@amritmaan106)

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

