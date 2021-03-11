Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Well-known Bollywood singer KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening.

Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..." his hit song filled the air at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha as singer KK staged his last performance, hours before his death.

In a video, the audience was seen singing along with KK as they waved their mobile phones with the flash lights on.

Singer KK no more, another shocking news man!! rip🙏 pic.twitter.com/HwcG1yslvH — df. (@dfhmet) May 31, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. They said that was "feeling heavy".

He was 53, and survived by wife and two children.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

KK, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, also performed at Nazrul Manch on Monday evening in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was supposed to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Initial hits such as 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Yaaron' made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). With inputs from PTI