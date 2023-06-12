Watch: Sunny Deol takes on Pakistan single-handedly in 'Gadar 2' teaser

ANI

Mumbai, June 12

Makers of the upcoming period action film 'Gadar 2' on Monday unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol dropped the teaser which he captioned, "Tara Singh is back! #Gadar2Teaser is officially out now! #Gadar2 In Cinemas on 11th August."

Check it out:

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'.

Talking about the film, actor Sunny Deol said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

Adding to this actor Ameesha Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

Director Anil Sharma said, "The teaser of Gadar 2 was to hint to the audiences that Tara, Sakeena and Jeete are back to win hearts once again, we thought it was the best way to thank our fans for keeping the legacy of the film alive in their hearts, even after 22 years."

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

'Gadar 2' will be having a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

