Watch: Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation, becomes its first female ambassador

Chandigarh, October 28

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation. As she becomes a part of the foundation’s advisory board, Taapsee will be working towards generating awareness about accessible and affordable healthcare. With this announcement, the award-winning actress becomes the first female ambassador of the foundation.

The foundation is relentlessly working towards building a better healthcare ecosystem, especially in inaccessible rural areas. Its role during the pandemic is known to all.

Taapsee has in the past collaborated with organizations such as Nanhi Kali to help provide education to underprivileged girls across the country. She has also been instrumental in driving awareness about menstrual health. She even partnered with brands and organizations to break taboos around periods. With Hemkunt Foundation, she will be generating awareness about its flagship project HF Mobile 100 (Hospital on Wheels), and their 'Dhabba Nahi' campaign around Menstrual hygiene and more.

Talking about the reason that made her join Hemkunt Foundation, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am amazed to see the impact Hemkunt Foundation has generated over the years. Their relentless efforts saved millions of lives during the Covid. With initiatives like Mobile 100, 'Dhabba Nahi', and lots more, the foundation is ensuring that every individual gets access to healthcare, which I truly believe is a basic right. Hence, I am glad to collaborate with them to take the cause forward. I hope together we will be able to generate tangible impact in society.”

Hemkunt Foundation’s director Harteerath Singh is quite excited about joining hands with Taapsee. He said, “We are extremely elated and beyond grateful to have Taapsee Pannu join the Hemkunt Foundation family as one of the advisory board members. Much like the honest and fierce roots of our organization, Taapsee has been known to always stand her ground for what is right and speak the truth. It is an honour to work with her and help those in need together. I am certain together we’ll be able to bring change to the society and make it a better place to live in.”

As a part of its flagship project HF Mobile 100, Hemkunt Foundation has already launched 21 Mobile Medical Units across India. These Mobile Medical Units aka hospitals on wheels are located in rural areas across 7 states to provide medical facilities in inaccessible locations.

Dhabba Nahi is an access initiative for women living in marginalized pockets of urban villages and rural landscapes, which aims to make basic menstrual hygiene kits available for women during their menstruation.

