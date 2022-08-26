 Watch: Uorfi Javed gives 'Middle Class Love' actresses a makeover for Rs 10 : The Tribune India

Watch: Uorfi Javed gives 'Middle Class Love' actresses a makeover for Rs 10

Urofi uses safety pinks and a sack in the makeover and calls herself true middle class by heart

Watch: Uorfi Javed gives 'Middle Class Love' actresses a makeover for Rs 10

Urofi JAved (C) with Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. Instagram/urf7i

Mumbai, August 26

'Bigg Boss OTT' former contestant Uorfi Javed, who makes headlines for her bizarre fashion sense, gave a style spin to actresses Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar for their upcoming film 'Middle Class Love' just for Rs 10.

Uorfi turned around their outfits with basic things that are available in a middle class home like safety pins and a sack. This blends in seamlessly with the theme of the film.

Uorfi says: "Fashion is not defined by expensive clothes. It is defined by how innovative you are and what you can make of simple and basic fabrics. I am a true middle class by heart and that is why I really connected with the films trailer." "I was excited to meet these fresh faces of Bollywood and style them up under Rs. 10 with things that exist in middle class homes." She added: "This is something that I am personally invested in and I had a great time brewing this middle class makeover. Kavya and Eisha too pulled off their outfits with utmost flair." Eisha said it was "cool experience" meeting Uorfi.

"She's an amazing human being. I had never thought safety pins could make for a dress, but here I am wearing it, middle class at the very core. This was a one of a kind experience for me and I can say being middle class has its own perks, proud to be one!" the actress added.

Kavya called Uorfi is an "absolute wizard" when it comes to fashion.

Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

"As a person she's so warm and real. We met professionally but definitely built a strong friendship coming out of this. She can create fashion out of anything, who could have thought I would be wearing a gunny sack for a dress. Making fashion at just Rs 10 in such a cool and stylish way is a tact only a true middle class can pull off. I had a wonderful time shooting for this." 'Middle Class Love' also stars Prit Kamani and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha.

The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

IANS

#Middle Class Love #Urofi Javed

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

2
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

8
Nation

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

9
Punjab

Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Hans indicted for PM Modi's security breach during visit in January

10
Haryana

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions in Congress, says he does so with a heavy heart

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding

Sonali Phogat was drugged at party by her two associates before death: Goa Police

Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

The motive behind the murder of the 42-year-old politician c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Video of spat between VC, teachers goes viral

Video of spat between Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, teachers goes viral

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC