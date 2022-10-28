Watch: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon flaunt their thumkas as fans go gaga at Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari song launch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

This wolf is winning all hearts! While Bhediya’s thrilling trailer set the Internet ablaze, the launch event of its first song has created quite a dhamaka too. Mumbai’s legendary Gaiety Galaxy cinemas saw the official launch of ‘Thumkeshwari’, Bhediya’s very first track.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in a still from Bhediya track 'Thumkeshwari'. Instagram/varundvn

The event was a spectacle as fans from all across the city flocked to Gaiety Galaxy to witness the launch. People hooted, cheered and went berserk as leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shook a leg inside the theater’s hall as well as its much-famed roof.

Check out the song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sources reveal that more than a thousand fans thronged the venue to witness their favourite two stars release the dance number.

A funky track that features Bhediya’s leads at their masala best, Varun and Kriti also invited members of the media and the fans to jive with them on stage during the event.

If the response to the song launch is anything to go by, Thumkeshwari is a tune that will take over dance floors one thumka at a time.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, 'Bhediya' is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

