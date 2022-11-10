Watch; Vidyut Jammwal's transformation for 'Crakk'

Mumbai, November 10
Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his daredevil stunts in films like 'Sanak', 'Commando' franchise and 'Khuda Haafiz' film series, is letting his hairstylist be generous with the pair of scissors. The actor will be sporting the classic Mullet hairdo in his upcoming film.
The film, titled 'Crakk', is touted to be India's first ever extreme sports drama.
The actor shares a video of his transformation on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about his Mullet look, Vidyut shares, "The mullet look has a long standing history of actors in high-on-energy films rocking it in the 70s and 80s. It's the history of this look that made it the perfect choice to go along with the theme of the film." One would remember Sanjay Dutt of the 1990s sporting this hairstyle, which resonated with scores of fans across the country. It came to a point where, local barber shops started putting posters of Sanjay Dutt in order to entice the customers with the Mullet hairstyle.
Talking about 'Crakk', the film started its shoot recently. So far, no information about the story and release date has been shared by the makers.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...