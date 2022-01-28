Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s hilarious musical take on Kapil Sharma’s new show ‘I’m not done yet’

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, January 28

Music composer and Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with Netflix for a promotional song of Kapil Sharma’s eagerly-awaited new show ‘I’m not done yet’ on the streaming platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The song uses Kapil Sharma’s punch lines from his act and his catchphrase “I’m not done yet”.

The song also makes a reference to Kapil’s infamous drunk tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is seen making fun of himself.

The show premieres on Netflix on January 28.

Recently, Yashraj Mukhate’s song on Shehnaaz Gill saying “Such a boring day. Such a boring people,” had gone viral.

What do you think about this music video?