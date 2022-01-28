Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s hilarious musical take on Kapil Sharma’s new show ‘I’m not done yet’

Chandigarh, January 28
Music composer and Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with Netflix for a promotional song of Kapil Sharma’s eagerly-awaited new show ‘I’m not done yet’ on the streaming platform.
View this post on Instagram
The song uses Kapil Sharma’s punch lines from his act and his catchphrase “I’m not done yet”.
The song also makes a reference to Kapil’s infamous drunk tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is seen making fun of himself.
The show premieres on Netflix on January 28.
Recently, Yashraj Mukhate’s song on Shehnaaz Gill saying “Such a boring day. Such a boring people,” had gone viral.
What do you think about this music video?
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar