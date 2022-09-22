Wazir Patar, who produced Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘The Last Ride’, releases EP ‘Keep It Gangsta’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 22

Punjabi rapper, composer, music producer and lyricist, Wazir Patar has released his latest EP that captures his notorious triumphalism of underground hip-hop and poetic storytelling.

Patar is being called the protégé of the slain Punjabi music superstar Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down by gangsters in Mansa district of Punjab.

Released through Def Jam India, Wazir manifests himself as an iconic archetype of old-school gangsta rap who stays close to his roots and never apologizes for taking over the world.

Wazir on his EP release shared in a statement, “‘Keep it Gangsta’ symbolises my own everyday experiences with my people and my culture, so it holds a very special place in my heart. I firmly believe that each of us has been given a unique purpose in life, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to express yourself through music.”

Check out the EP:

Titled ‘Keep It Gangsta’, the five-track EP –‘Feel’, ‘Pind Da Riwaaz’, ‘Tattoo’, ‘Chup Chup’, ‘Wapis Mud De Nai’— is produced by Wazir and is a personal repository of honest interactions with his people and his everyday life in Majha.

Wazir added, “Def Jam India has given me a big platform for my songs, and I hope the audience loves the new EP and keeps supporting me as they always do.”

#sidhu moosewala #Wazir Patar