‘We are expecting twins’: Rubina Dilaik, husband Abhinav share exciting news

ANI

Mumbai, November 30

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood. After making an announcement about her pregnancy in September, the 'Chotti Bahu' actor revealed that they are expecting twins.

In one of her YouTube vlogs, she shared, "I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

She further talked about Abhinav's reaction on hearing about this news, "I still remember Abhinav's reaction when we initially learned that we were blessed with twins. When we saw it on the ultrasound, he was like, "No way!" Yes, it is the truth, I said. He is like, 'no way, no way!' That's what the doctors are saying, I informed him." She added, "When I saw the growing foetus for the first time. It is an overwhelming feeling like a wow a full human being is growing inside."

Rubina also opened up about her worst "nightmare" when she met with an accident, "While coming home I had a car accident. I was scared, not for myself, but for these human beings growing inside me. It was like a worst nightmare." The actor admitted that she still gets goosebumps thinking about that day, which worries her.

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy through her social media handle in the month of September. Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Earlier, Rubina also took to Instagram to post a string of pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina captioned the beautiful photos, " You are an indescribable miracle of my life." She wore an Indo-western outfit giving retro vibes. She exuded elegance and charm, with her long braided ponytail and magnificent gold jewellery. Her fiery appearance was further boosted by the addition of red lipstick. Abhinav looked handsome in a white suit.As soon as the photos were released, fans flocked to the comment section.A fan wrote, "Just looking like a wow." Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

#Mumbai #Youtube