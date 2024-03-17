 ‘We bonded over physics’: Co-star Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for astronomy : The Tribune India

  'We bonded over physics': Co-star Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's love for astronomy

ANI

New Delhi, March 17

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor, was known for his profound interest in science, particularly in Physics and astronomy. His passion for space led him to acquire one of the most advanced telescopes in the country.

Notably, he would bring this telescope to the sets of ‘Sonchiriya’ and make his co-actors witness the beauty of the stars through its lenses. The memories spent with Sushant on the sets of ‘Sonchiriya’ are still being cherished by the whole team.

In a recent interview with ANI, Ranvir Shorey, who played a pivotal role in ‘Sonchiriya’, walked down memory lane and remembered how he bonded with Sushant over physics.

“I wouldn’t say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we actually got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that,” Ranvir shared.

“I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that’s the only time I’ve actually looked through a telescope and seen it straight... There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my own eye. And I’m telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There’s something... I don’t know what it is. It’s a different quality of experience...fond memories,” Ranvir recalled.

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead inside his flat. His death was first probed by Mumbai Police, which later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is yet to file a closure report.

