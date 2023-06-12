PTI

“We have finally created a kind of product that India and Indians can be very proud of..., says Feroz Abbas Khan, director of Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical

Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical is “a rare piece of work” that boasts of the best of the talent in all different departments, theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan said on Saturday as the grand staging of this timeless epic drew a houseful crowd in the third city of its ongoing US tour.

The musical, based on K Asif’s 1960 iconic film, has held more than 200 shows across six countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar since its premiere in October 2016.

Moving with seven 53-feet containers and a crew of over 50, the production started its American leg on May 26 from Atlanta, followed by a performance at the prestigious Lincoln Center in New York.

“We have finally created a kind of product that India and Indians can be very proud of... When it comes to something like this, which is an ensemble piece, this is perhaps a rare piece of work that’s got the best of the talent in all the different departments,” director Feroz Abbas Khan said in an interview, after he and the entire team of the stage production received a standing ovation at the

historic Lyric Performing Arts Center, a music venue in downtown Baltimore, Maryland.