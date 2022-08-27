‘We need to spend your money’: Angad Bedi’s quirky ‘Juicy luicy’ wish for wife Neha Dhupia on her birthday

ANI

Mumbai, August 27

As actor Neha Dhupia rang in her 42nd birthday, her husband Angad Bedi today dropped a picture from their fun moments along with a quirky caption on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor wished his wife with a special post.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy. Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money!!! I love you @nehadhupia."

In the picture, Neha is seen doing a close dance with Angad. The birthday girl wore a black dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery. While her hubby can be seen in a white shirt and trousers.

In the background of the picture, Maniesh Paul is taking selfies with Badshah, while Abhishek Bachchan, Homi Adajania were seen dancing.

Take a look:

He shared the same photo on his Insta stories.

Even the birthday girl, re-shared the post of Angad on her Insta stories. She wrote, "Thank you my love...also look at these epic photobombs..." She tagged Maniesh Paul, Abhishek, filmmaker Homi and Badshah.

A screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram Stories.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'.

#Angad Bedi #neha dhupia