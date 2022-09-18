'We really need a comedy film that people can watch with family,' says Madhur Bhandarkar on 'Babli Bouncer'

ANI

New Delhi, September 18

Bollywood director and producer Madhur Bhandarkar recently talked about why he chose to make a comedy film.

Talking about the project, Madhur said, "I am a very humorous person in real life. It's just that after 'Chandni Bar', people assumed that I love to do dark cinema. But when i got 'Babli Bouncer', I wanted to make a comedy, slice of life film. I felt I wanted to showcase a world of bouncers. It's an interesting world and how these people come from their villages. On top of that, after the first pandemic hit us so badly, I felt we really need a comedy film that people can watch with their family."

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Madhur is known for his films like 'Chandani Bar', 'Fashion', 'Herione', 'Page 3', 'Calendar Girls', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Corporate'.

The director received three national awards in his career for 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Chandani Bar'.

Apart from this, Madhur Bhandarkar announced a film during the pandemic 'India Lockdown' which stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead roles.

Previously, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked for 12 cuts despite an 'A' certificate in his film.

