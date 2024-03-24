 We talk to some prominent casting directors to understand what all goes behind the process of casting for a film : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
(L-R) Jubilee, Karmma Calling, Mirzapur



Gurnaaz Kaur

In the realm of filmmaking, where storytelling reigns supreme, casting directors serve as the architects of character portrayal, weaving the intricate threads of narrative with the selection of talent. Their keen eye for potential, coupled with an innate understanding of character dynamics, transforms mere words on a script into living personas.

Mumbai Diaries
Rocket Boys

Meet four individuals who have mastered this art form, shaping the cinematic landscape with their ingenuity and vision. Kavish Sinha, Anmol Ahuja, Panchami Gharvi, and Shubham Anmol Sood stand tall in the world of casting direction, each contributing their unique flair to the tapestry of cinema. From unearthing hidden gems to crafting iconic roles that resonate long after the credits roll, they elevate storytelling and how! We delve into their journeys, insights, and the magic they conjure behind the scenes, revealing the indispensable role of casting direction in the alchemy of filmmaking.

Jersey
Murder Mubarak

KAVISH SINHA

Journey: I began my journey with Shanoo Sharma at Yash Raj Films. However, after a year, I transitioned into an independent casting director. It was in 2016 when I set up On My Kayroll. This was a time when OTT platforms were still emerging, and I had the privilege of contributing to some of India’s initial shows.

Notable projects: At the start of my career, I did the casting for Laakhon Mein Ek for Amazon Prime, Shaadi Boys for Voot, The Office India for Hotstar, and Going Viral Pvt Ltd for Prime. While each project means a lot, among those closest to my heart are Rocket Boys, Mumbai Diaries, The Empire and Undekhi.

Iconic finds: I believe Sayandeep Sengupta, who portrayed Shaswant Sinha in Undekhi, and Mukul Chaddha, for his role as Jagdeep Chaddha in The Office, delivered remarkable performances. Additionally, discovering Drashti Dhami for the portrayal of Khanzada in Empire was an intriguing find for me. I can mention many names; Medha Shankar as Eshwari Thakur in Dil Bekarar was also a hit. Casting Dino Morea in Empire showcased his serious side to the industry.

Roles and responsibilities: One must be actor-friendly, remember actors, and have the knack for knowing who’s out there and who’s new. The process varies from project to project. For a project mounted on a large scale, it requires people with the same equity. At the initial point of contact, I introduce actors to the project, outline their potential contributions creatively, conduct auditions, and ultimately shortlist the top 10 out of 50 applicants.

Evolution of casting: A lot has changed, and my instinct, vision, and idea of putting the right faces to the right job have adapted to the changing landscape. I can’t afford to be ancient and cast new people. The industry now accommodates actors from diverse backgrounds. It’s essential for me to maintain an updated database and ensure accessibility.

ANMOL AHUJA

Journey: I’ve been in the performing arts since I was seven. I transitioned from theatre to films during Anurag Kashyap’s shoot for Dev D in Delhi. My first credited film opened doors to filmmaking. I’ve always worked closely with actors on set and took on the responsibility of casting to find fresh faces for different roles.

Challenges: The challenge has always been to avoid repeating the cast and to devise a new casting process that enhances the uniqueness of the film or series. It’s incredibly gratifying when the actors we cast deliver performances that imprint the character in the audience’s memory, even if they might not recall the actor’s name. I firmly believe that we don’t just cast actors; we cast the character.

Notable projects: I’ve been fortunate to be part of some intriguing shows like Mirzapur, Kohraa, Panchayat, Bambai Meri Jaan, among others. Additionally, I’ve had an opportunity to work on films such as Secret Superstar, Qala, Dear Jassi, Bhediya, Bala, and more.

Iconic finds: For me, the most iconic characters include Hathoda Tyagi from Pataal Lok, Amma from Raid, Vinod from Panchayat, and Jay Khanna/Nilofer/Binod from Jubilee, as well as the ensemble cast of Gullak/Mirzapur. I’ve always believed in casting in a way that maintains a sense of novelty. Sometimes, these characters are right beside us, but other times, we have to go the extra mile to find the perfect cast.

Roles and responsibilities: A casting director is responsible for selecting actors for roles in a production. Their duties include interpreting the script, conducting auditions, and collaborating with the director to choose the most suitable talent. We also negotiate contracts and may coordinate with agents.

Evolution of casting: The casting director’s role has transformed with time. Initially focused on identifying actors, they now play a strategic part in shaping the project’s creative vision. They collaborate closely with directors and producers, ensuring diverse casting for inclusivity and authenticity. Technological advancements have also streamlined the casting process, making it more efficient and accessible.

PANCHAMI GHARVI

Journey: My journey has been rewarding. Starting early gave me an edge. Switching from advertising to movies wasn’t easy, but I’ve done exciting casting work in the past years. Growing up with two superwomen - my mom and my sister - pushed me to carve my own path. Stepping back into casting after being an assistant director was a game-changer. More doors opened after the appreciation for that film’s cast.

Notable projects: As a casting director, I worked for Class, Kapoor and Sons, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Gehraiyaan, and Karmma Calling. I’m currently gearing up for upcoming projects like Crew, Murder Mubarak, Yodha, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Iconic finds: Prajakta Koli’s performances in Mismatched and Juggjug Jeeyo, along with the entire cast of Class, were iconic in their own right. Recently, an intriguing ensemble was crafted in Murder Mubarak. Additionally, Namrata and Varun in Karma Calling truly resonated with the audience. Prajakta was known more for her YouTube audience. Despite this, she impressed us instantly with her confidence and suitability for the part.

Roles and responsibilities: Casting is incredibly gratifying; I love witnessing projects transition from paper to screen. It’s surreal when a project succeeds or our work is recognised. Honestly, the casting process is instinctive; when we know, we know.

Process: As the initial hire, I collaborate on casting as the script evolves. After reviewing the script, I share insights with the director and craft character presentations. We conduct auditions, exploring beyond initial criteria to find the ideal fit. Our process blends instinct with character sketches, embracing unexpected discoveries.

SHUBHAM ANMOL SOOD

Journey: I began my journey in 2015 as an assistant casting director alongside Mukesh Chhabra at MCCC. My task was to find the perfect match for characters who not only resembled the written descriptions but also possessed strong acting abilities. Essentially, I sought individuals who could flawlessly bring the written characters to life on screen.

Notable projects: As a casting director, I’ve been involved in casting for Jahankilla, a Punjabi film, and served as an associate casting director for the Netflix series CAT. Additionally, I’ve worked as an assistant casting director for films such as Dangal, Soorma, Manmarziyaan, and Jersey.

Roles and responsibilities: Casting the wrong person for a role can significantly diminish the overall quality of the film, making it appear lacklustre. In my view, a casting director is the karta dharta of movies.

Evolution of casting: The role of a casting director presents one of the most daunting challenges in filmmaking — finding the ideal match for each character. And it keeps changing with each project. One has to stay updated about the talent out there to be able to do justice to the job.

