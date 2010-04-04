WEBSOLUTE FUN: Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, among the top releases on OTT this week

March 31: Sharmaji Namkeen on Amazon Prime Video

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realisation and discovery, the film dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. The movie is Rishi Kapoor’s last film before his demise. The film stars Paresh Rawal, who replaced Rishi. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar are also members of the cast.

March 30: Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar

This Marvel series follows Steven Grant, who discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities even as they are thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. The cast includes Oscar Issac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel and others.

April 1: Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar

This film is a biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe. Shreyas Talpade will be seen as the lead along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil, among others. Entertaining, thrilling and emotionally stirring, just like cricket, the movie gives insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner Pravin, who made his debut in first-class cricket for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41!