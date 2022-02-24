Wedding pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are finally out!

After making their first public appearance on Monday, the newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally shared pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony.

The duo took to their respective social media handles on the morning of February 23 and posted pictures of the ceremony. Farhan Akhtar penned a sweet caption, that read, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

On the hand, Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Mr & Mrs…”

Reacting to the pictures, B-town celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and many others showered the newlyweds with love.

