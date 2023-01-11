Well deserving achievement, made India proud: Film celebrities on Golden Globe win for ‘RRR’ track 'Naatu Naatu'

New Delhi, January 11

Film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate SS Rajamouli's and “RRR” team for making India proud with the Golden Globe win for “Naatu Naatu”.

Actors Prabhas, “RRR” star Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu joined fans in wishing the team after “Naatu Naatu” won the 'best original song-motion picture' award at the ceremony on Tuesday.

T 4524 - Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!



“Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement!!” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Khan congratulated Rajamouli by replying to the filmmaker's post praising the trailer of his new film “Pathaan”.

“Sir just woke up and started dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!” he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi, father of “RRR” star Ram Charan, called the movie's win at Golden Globes a “historical achievement”.

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

“What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu” he wrote on Twitter.

Rajamouli's “RRR” was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to “Argentina, 1985”. The movie follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR)- in the 1920s.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, “Naatu Naatu” has been a rage ever since the release of the “RRR” last March.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who featured in the movie in pivotal roles, also congratulated the film's team.

Bhatt posted a video on her Instagram Stories of the moment when Hollywood actor Jenny Ortega announced “Naatu Naatu” as the winner.

Devgn tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song.”

AR Rahman, who is also a Golden Globe winner, having bagged the best original score award for Danny Boyle's 2009 hit “Slumdog Millionaire”, said the movie's win marks a “paradigm shift”.

“Incredible ..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!” the music maestro tweeted.

Nagarjuna said the film's next stop is Oscars. The “Naatu Naatu” track is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others.

“Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR. On the way to the oscars now,” he said.

Prabhas, the star of Rajamouli's “Baahubali” franchise, wrote on Instagram, “Delighted to know that #NaatuNaatu is the first ever Asian Song to bag a #GoldenGlobes Award... Congratulations #MMKeeravaani Garu and team @RRRMovie on creating histoRRRy yet again! You've shown the world the power and magic of Indian Cinema.” Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true moment, said Mahesh Babu.

“This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999,@AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!” he added.

“Pushpa” stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Madanna also gave a shout out to the team of “RRR”.

“Prideful moment for all of us. Congratulations to the entire team of 'RRR',” Arjun posted on his Instagram Stories.

Mandanna wrote, “You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you @mmkeeravaani sir @ssrajamouli@tarak9999@AlwaysRamCharan..” Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said the whole country is dancing to “Naatu Naatu”.

“Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani@ssrajamouli@tarak9999@AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of RRR. Proud moment #GoldenGlobes2023” he added.

Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for the Golden Globe! @ssrajamouli@jrntr@alwaysramcharan

