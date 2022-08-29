‘What a knock, Hardik’, says Kartik Aaryan; Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ post Team India’s win at Asia Cup

Mumbai, August 29

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, who are reportedly in Mathura to shoot for ‘Dream Girl 2’, celebrated team India's win late on Sunday night against the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup, now underway in the UAE.

Both the actors celebrated the victory by imitating a locker-room video of team India where the Men in Blue danced to the superhit song ‘Kala Chashma’. The actors hopped on to the ‘Kala Chashma’ bandwagon as they recreated some of the steps from the viral video of Team India's celebration after a successful Zimbabwe tour.

While Ayushmann posed as the batsman, Ananya was seen behind him as a wicket-keeper. The two danced and celebrated with their friends and team members.

A video grab of actors Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana playing cricket.

Credit: ananyapanday/Instagram

Sharing the clip, Ananya Panday wrote: "Jeet gaya India" tagging Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Many B-town celebs celebrated India's victory and praised cricketer Hardik Pandya for taking three wickets.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who earlier shared his preparations for the big game before the match through a social media picture with his pet dog, later shared a match clip on his Instagram with a caption: "I keep praying that India wins All day All night long."

Actor Kartik Aaryan with his dog. Credit: kartikaaryan/Instagram

After the victory, the actor posted a picture of Hardik doing the famous hand gesture from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and wrote: "What a knock @hardikpandya."

IANS

