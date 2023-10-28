What a temptation!

IANS

Actress Mouni Roy, who has turned into the queen of hearts in the upcoming youth-based reality show Temptation Island, believes that ‘temptation is a forever concept’. In the teaser that was released on Friday, Mouni is heard saying: “Jab temptations saamne aate hai, love khatre mein aa jaata hai.”

About the concept of the show, Mouni said: “Temptation is a forever concept. From Adam and Eve’s forbidden fruit to the captivating Mohini avatar of Lord Vishnu, even the Gods couldn’t escape it, we are still humans.” Temptation Island India, a Banijay Asia production, offers audiences a special chance to witness the ultimate romance test. The alluring Mouni Roy will open doors for the participants to discover new connections and their own paths to self-discovery in the ultimate Pyaar Ki Pariksha. Temptation Island India starts November 3 on JioCinema. — IANS

Mouni recalls ditching her husband Suraj on treks

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to embark upon a new journey at the heart of Coorg’s forest with chef Ranveer Brar. The duo fearlessly began trekking their way to the mountain side as they rappelled through the waterfalls in the series Star Vs Food Survival. Along their journey, Mouni recalled ditching her husband Suraj Nambiar at the last moment on his treks, as she decided to lay back and chill at her house. Mouni said: “One person who will be really proud of me today is my husband. I ditched him a few times at the last moment while going for a trek...I will keep this adventure as a surprise for him... I think he’ll be really proud of me.”