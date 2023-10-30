What exactly did Karan Johar mean when he said ‘Sunny Deol is into Teddy bears’

Mumbai, October 30
Actor Sunny Deol, who registered massive success with his latest release 'Gadar 2' may be the alpha guy beating up baddies in dozens on screen but in reality the actor is a kind-hearted person.
Sunny, along with brother Bobby Deol, is set to grace the couch on season eight of popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
During the course of the second episode, host Karan Johar revealed that Sunny is into Teddy bears.
Dropping the secret bomb, KJo said: “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, can actually be into teddy bears?”
Karan also appreciated Sunny's massive success with 'Gadar 2'. He goes on to give him a standing ovation, saying: “The first thing I have to do is give you a standing ovation.”
Discussing Sunny and Bobby's father, Dharmendra's kiss in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Sunny said: “My Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.”
'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+Hotstar.
Tribune Shorts
