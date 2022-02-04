What happens when a wedding is disrupted by lockdown? ‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’ trailer elucidates

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’ starring Adaa Khan, Nishant Malkhani, dropped its trailer on Friday. The family entertainer gives viewers a sneak peek into the hilarity that is in store.

With social distancing and restrictions on gathering being the new way of life, wedding arrangements takes an unexpected and comical turn in the film. Despite the family’s efforts, things take a turn for the worse when an unexpected number of guests land up for the function.

Watch the trailer here:

It’s a wild, madcap wedding that will remind many of the troubles that newly wedded couples have faced in the two years of Covid-19.

Directed by Sanjiv Chadha, the Hungama Play Original movie promises to be filled with comedy, drama and lots of fun. It is all set to stream from February 9.