What happens when a wedding is disrupted by lockdown? ‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’ trailer elucidates

Chandigarh, February 4
‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’ starring Adaa Khan, Nishant Malkhani, dropped its trailer on Friday. The family entertainer gives viewers a sneak peek into the hilarity that is in store.
With social distancing and restrictions on gathering being the new way of life, wedding arrangements takes an unexpected and comical turn in the film. Despite the family’s efforts, things take a turn for the worse when an unexpected number of guests land up for the function.
Watch the trailer here:
It’s a wild, madcap wedding that will remind many of the troubles that newly wedded couples have faced in the two years of Covid-19.
Directed by Sanjiv Chadha, the Hungama Play Original movie promises to be filled with comedy, drama and lots of fun. It is all set to stream from February 9.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7
The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue
NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks
The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...
Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri
BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab