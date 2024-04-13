IANS

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on Friday shared that she doesn’t chase, but chooses to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude and abundance. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared her photo in a black tank top, and pink-tinted oversized sunglasses.

The post is captioned: “I don’t chase, I attract... My rose tinted glasses often reminding me...it’s not about ‘what’s there’, it’s more about ‘what I choose to see’... I choose to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude, oneness and abundance...what I choose, l attract.”

“A gentle reminder to check if the default mode of your life is automatic...switch to manual. I love you guys,” she added. On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the crime thriller series Aarya. It is created by Ram Madhvani. She also featured in Taali.

