What is it about rap music that makes violence acceptable to youngsters? Here is what musicians opine

Sidhu Moosewala

Mona

The world of rap has wooed masses by keeping things true to life; Eminem or Divine, it’s the raw authenticity of how the rappers see and describe the world that has garnered them name and fame. Be it hip hop or any other genre, songs of rebellion have clicked with the youth. And often, they have raised a voice against the establishment.

Not only did Eminem become one of the first white rappers to be accepted in a genre dominated by African-Americans, his music, which had deep-set angst, clicked with the masses. Anti-establishment, if American rap talked of class struggles, it also took up issues like drugs, violence and mental health.

Desi turf

While desi rap sure takes the same route, themes and their treatment are different. “International rap speaks of social causes, burning topics and sometimes rappers’ own experiences, but Punjabi rap is mostly boastful and superficial,” points out singer Uvie. “Rap culture signifies the struggle and problems of an artiste in day-to-day life. Family issues, love, relationships and gang-wars; Punjabi rap is a real deal. The way Punjabi artistes can express their feelings, I don’t think anybody else can,” believes music composer Vivek Sahney.

Badshah

If the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala shocked the world, it was his funeral on Tuesday that saw a massive turnout. In his songs he celebrated guns, so did Mankirt Aulakh and others as well. While Moosewala sang Jatt oss pind ton belong karda, jithe banda maar ke kasoor puchde, Mankirt crooned Ho pind peya saara gangland baneya, tu aakhdi ae jatta shehr geda maar ja —compositions that celebrate testosterone-fuelled machismo!

Bohemia

Why this love for guns then? “Guns are used metaphorically, as a tool of self-defence in a world so cruel,” says rapper Rob C. “It’s the sheer energy that they infuse with their music and beats that makes them click with the masses,” adds rapper-composer Onkar, who has been part of the band Doorbeen.

“Songs regarding guns and violence impress youngsters. They might or might not believe in gun culture, but being powerful is the feeling they get,” says writer Gurpreet Waraich.

Punjabi actor Balraj Singh Khehra opines, “The artistes who wrote on gun and violence are the same who were writing about farmers, so it’s the circumstances that moved them.”

Eminem

Political field

Guns aside, Moosewala, in his brief political stint used his music too woo voters. But after his defeat, he changed his tune in Scapegoat.

And then, there is the all-pervasive Jatt in desi rap. “Jatt word doesn’t always mean caste; in some ways it’s just a character that is portrayed in a certain way,” says Sahney. While caste and class are sure themes for music; politics, female objectification trickle through some hit numbers. Raftaar’s Baby Marvake Maanegi has 218 million views on YouTube. Then there are hit rappers Badshah and Honey Singh, who often objectify females and take misogynist hits.

“See rap is all about reality. When Sidhu Moosewala sang Wadde Wadde Bandeyan Naal Vair Jatt De, the threat to his life was real. He wasn’t faking it. Similarly, the so-called misogynist songs are real for some who play and enjoy them,” Rob C offers an explanation.

People will take what they please! As the famous rapper Bohemia once shared in an interview to The Tribune, “People want to hear what they want to hear. I wrote Kali Denali some 20 years back, now if you confuse a car (GMC Denali) with dunali (gun), I am not to be blamed,” while claiming to be more of a shayar more than a rapper!

Rap & roll

Punjab ke log garam khoon wale hain, so is some of our music. Aggression and power clicks with youth, as do gangster tracks. — Minto, writer

Rap is all about reality. When Sidhu Moosewala sang Wadde Wadde Bandeyan Naal Vair Jatt De, the threat to his life was real. He wasn’t faking it. — Rob C, rapper

Songs regarding guns and violence impress youngsters. They might or might not believe in gun culture, but being powerful is the feeling they get. — Gurpreet Waraich, writer

