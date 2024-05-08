What made Madhuri Dixit take a break from acting to start her family

IANS

Mumbai, May 8

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has spoken about her decision of taking a break professionally to start a family with her husband Shriram Nene.

While having a conversation on 'Kiska Brand Bajega', Madhuri spoke about her decision and said: "For me, it was one of the dreams I had for myself."

Madhuri got married in 1999 with Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. They welcomed their first born named Arin, in 2003. It was two years later, when they had their second son Ryan.

Madhuri shared that having a family and having children was always something she looked forward to.

Talking about whether she was worried about her time off, the actress shared her thoughts: "I am going to have kids, and this is going to be fun."

Madhuri, who made her comeback in acting in 2022 with 'The Fame Game', emphasised the fact that choosing to have a family was a no-brainer for her.

