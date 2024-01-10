 What makes 2024 a hit with Hollywood filmmakers? From 1975 film A Boy and His Dog to 2023 movie Leo, as many as 25 sci-fi, superhero and horror films have been set in this year : The Tribune India

What makes 2024 a hit with Hollywood filmmakers? From 1975 film A Boy and His Dog to 2023 movie Leo, as many as 25 sci-fi, superhero and horror films have been set in this year

Venom: Let There Be Carnage



Sheetal

It seems the year 2024 holds a fascination for Hollywood filmmakers. So many films, mostly sci-fi, superhero and horror, have been set in the year that one can hail 2024 as a sub-genre. Last counted, there were at least 25 movies that fell in this category. Now, here’s your chance to time-travel and see for yourself if these films, made years back, got the essence of the current year right.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Same pinch!

Leo (2023 American film)

Carnage (2017 film)

Beyond the Time Barrier

A Boy and His Dog (1975 film)

The Day the Earth Blew Up:

A Looney Tunes Movie

In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

Lake Placid: Legacy

The Last Days of American Crime

Thunder Force

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Blood Wars

Weathering with You

Spider-Man: Far From Home

World of superheroes

Spider-Man: Far From Home

This 2019 sequel to Spider Man: Homecoming takes place about eight months after the events of Endgame, placing this film in the summer of 2024. It was the final film of the third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since many films of MCU are connected, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder all released in 2022 also follow events happening in the same timeline. In fact, the Far From Home sequel, which released in 2021, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set in the late 2024. Another 2021 anti-hero MCU film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage based on the character Venom which first appeared in The Amazing Spiderman of Marvel Comics, is once again set in 2024. The events in another Marvel film Eternals (2021) take place in 2024 with a parallel story that explores the first time heroes landed on earth in 5000 BC. This year, Doctor Strange is likely to return to continue the multiverse journey which he started in 2021. It is expected that the film will set in the same timeline of the year 2024.

The 2021 super-hero flick Black Widow is set in a non-linear pattern and follows the events of 1995, 2016 and 2024. Its titular character, Natasha Romanoff, is played by Scarlett Johansson.

Peep into monster-verse

Godzilla vs. Kong

Another 2021 film, which is set in the future, is from the category of monster-verse. The franchise film narrates the events five years after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and thus set in the year 2024. In 2015, Legendary Pictures announced to join Godzilla and Kong giving rise to MosterVerse franchise. It couldn’t be a coincidence that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which takes the story forward, is releasing in April this year, which means it is set in the current timeline.

Black Widow

To save the earth

Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Set in 2024, this is directed by Russel Mulcahy. It’s a sequel to sci-fi cult classic Highlander (1986). The plot revolves around Connor MacLeod, who must free the earth from the Shield, an artificial ozone that blocks solar radiations.

Futuristic war

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

The South-Korean film is adapted from live-action animated film Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. In the wake of re-millitarised Japan, North Korea and South Korea re-unites in 2024 to fight the common enemy.

Deadly mission

Songbird (2020)

Based on Covid-19 pandemic, it predicts the year 2024 wherein the virus has mutated into Covid-23. In this pandemic- ravaged world, a love story turns into a deadly rescue mission.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Virtually there

The Thirteenth Floor

The film depicts Los Angeles across three timelines, 1937, 1999 and 2024. This neo-noir sci-fi film is directed by Josef Rusnak, which is based on virtual reality (VR) simulation.

Finding the truth

Narcopolis

This 2014 sci-fi thriller revolves around an officer, Frank Grieves (Elliot Cowan), who discovers a new drug inside an unidentified corpse and tries to get to the bottom of it. Set in 2024, when all drugs have been legalised in the US.

