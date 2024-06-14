 What Vidya Balan said about OTT release of her film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • What Vidya Balan said about OTT release of her film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

What Vidya Balan said about OTT release of her film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

What Vidya Balan said about OTT release of her film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Vidya Balan



ANI

Mumbai, June 14

After having a theatrical run of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', the Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer is now running on OTT.

As their film kickstarted its digital journey, both Vidya and Pratik expressed their excitement.

Vidya in a statement said, "Do Aur Do Pyaar” is a very unique story, unlike anything I have ever been offered in my career and that's why for me, it was an immediate yes.

Also, the film explores how love and marriage are not synonymous. We've seen this play out in society, but we often don't talk about it or understand its nuances. My character, Kavya, lives through the challenges that many will relate to on some level. She is a woman determined to make things work despite numerous trials, all while maintaining her independence. The chemistry between Kavya and Ani is excitingly real, capturing the emotional journey of a relationship."

Pratik also recalled his experience working in the film.

"Playing Ani felt like playing a part of myself--he's quiet and keeps to himself. Our director, Shirsha, envisioned a story where I could truly be in my element. Do Aur Do Pyaar captures every emotion of love, the spice of life, and the best humor all wrapped into one film. What I hope viewers on Disney+ Hotstar takeaway is the understanding that merely having moralistic views on relationships or holding multiple notions doesn't help until you face a real dilemma," he shared.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is now out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

2
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

3
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

4
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

5
Punjab

Akali Dal committee places full faith in Sukhbir Badal’s leadership, flays Kangana Ranaut

6
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

7
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

8
Himachal

Carcinogenic content found in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

9
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

10
Haryana

Flights from Hisar to Chandigarh, 5 other destinations from August: Haryana CM Saini

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

PM Modi, Pope Francis embrace at G7 Summit Outreach session

'I admire his commitment to serve people': PM Modi praises Pope Francis, invites him to visit India

Modi, Pope meet with a warm embrace at G7 Summit Outreach se...

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

FIR against Roy and former Central University of Kashmir pro...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

High Court admonishes Punjab for callous delay in pension release, imposes costs

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

After Kochi, IAF plane carrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims lands in Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Relief likely for Delhi as IMD predicts late night rain

Supreme Court upholds demolition of ‘Pracheen Shiv Mandir’ on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead