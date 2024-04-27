What’s streaming

City Hunter

Netflix

Starring Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita and Masanobu Ando, this Japanese live-action revolves around Ryo Saeba, a skilled marksman and playboy, who unwillingly teams up with his late partner’s sister to uncover the truth behind his death. The crime-caper is adapted from the iconic manga series of the same name.

The Beekeeper

Lionsgate Play

Released in theatres a few months ago, the film follows Adam Clay’s (Jason Statham) journey for retribution after someone close to him is exploited. He is a retired member of a secret group known as the Beekeepers. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that Clay possesses skills beyond mere beekeeping.

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Prime Video

Based on Andaleeb Wajid’s novel, it narrates the tale of Asmara, whose summer break takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ neighbourhood as a disciplinary measure. It features Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Elisha Mayor, Revathi Pillai and Shruti Seth.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Disney+Hotstar

It is an intimate documentary of legendary rock band Bon Jovi. The four-part docuseries covers four decades of the band, throwing light on its ascent and struggles. Rising from the New Jersey music scene to international stardom, they went on to transform the music industry.