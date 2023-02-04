When Aditya Roy Kapur shot The Night Manager in extreme conditions

Mumbai, February 4

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming webseries, 'The Night Manager', revealed that the crew shot in extreme conditions in Rajasthan. At one point, it got so hot that the vanity vans gave up because the generators were overheating.

The actor got candid about the difficulties encountered while filming his new series. He said, "All these locations look beautiful on camera, but when you're shooting in them, it can be challenging especially for a series of this scale. For example, Rajasthan was extremely, extremely hot."

The actor shares stills from the series:

He went on to state, "We were there shooting in the desert in the middle of nowhere, it got so hot at one point that our vanity vans were going off, the generator was overheating. So we were essentially just having to open our doors and windows and hope for some kind of cross ventilation. We had to break shooting for three hours in a day to avoid people getting heat stroke."

'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

--IANS

