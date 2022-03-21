When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 21

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were once close friends. But it was after alleged infamous fight between Aishwarya's then boyfriend Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (who considered Aishwarya his good friend then) on the sets of Chalte Chalte, things changed.

As a matter of face things went awfully ugly when Shah Rukh, also the producer of the film, got Aishwarya replaced by her close friend Rani Mukerji. It was that time when she was hurt and felt betrayed.

In an old interview, when Rani was asked about replacing Aishwarya in Chalte Chalte, she had refrained from speaking about the said incident. "It's just a coincidence," she had said.

But the damage had already been done. Her friendship with Aishwarya had already taken a dent.

After losing Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya had made her breakup with Salman official and vowed never to work with him again, reports BollywoodLife .

"For the sake of my well-being, my sanity, my dignity and the dignity and self-respect of my family -- ENOUGH! I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The Salman chapter was a nightmare in my life and I am thankful to God that it is over, "she had said in an old interview.

"That is why like any other self-respecting woman and God is witness, I said enough and ended it almost two years ago but because of a dignified silence, all have misrepresented my stand and spread rumours about my character and baselessly alleged affairs and tried to spoil healthy working relations with costars. I do not want to get into the gory details and obnocuious experiences, which incite washing dirty linen and other ugly untruths," she had said.