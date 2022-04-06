When Amy 'wasn't allowed' to crack certain jokes at Oscars

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer performed a stand-up comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theatre, where she continued to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Schumer co-hosted the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

The comedian wrote on social media following the Oscars that she was “still triggered and traumatised” by Smith’s slap. Schumer referred to Smith as ‘Ali’ during her April 2 comedy set, a reference to Smith’s performance as boxer Muhammed Ali.

Schumer then ran down some of the jokes that proved too controversial for the Oscars telecast. One joke found Schumer addressing Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that , but you can just come up and (slap) someone.” —IANS