When Anil Kapoor gave his ‘jhakkas’ twist to dandiya

ANI

Mumbai, September 27

Actor Anil Kapoor extended heartfelt Navratri greetings to everyone in a filmy way.

Taking to Instagram, Anil posted a particular sequence from his 1988 film ‘Tezaab’ in which he is seen performing dandiya.

Recalling how the particular sequence was filmed "smoothly and effortlessly" in just one night, he wrote, "Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N Chandra. I'll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival."

‘Tezaab’ featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role alongside Madhuri Dixit.

Reacting to Anil's video of performing dandiya, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Papaji tussi great ho." "Ekdum jhakkas," wrote a social media user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil recently wrapped up his shoot for the much-awaited Indian remake of 'The Night Manager'. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the action-packed 'Fighter'.

