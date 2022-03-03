When Annu Kapoor said Priyanka Chopra refused to do ‘intimate scenes with him as he is not good looking’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3

Actor Annu Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for almost four decades and made his debut in 1983.

The actor is the recipient of two national awards.

In 2011, Annu Kapoor hit the headlines, not for his phenomenal acting skills, but for his comments that had left actress Priyanka Chopra upset.

Annu Kapoor and Priyanka, who had earlier worked in Akshay Kumar-starrer Aitraaz, appeared in Vishal Bharadwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf.

He did the role of Kimmat Lal, an inspector and one of PC’s seven husbands in the 2012 dark comedy.

The film, based on Ruskin Bond book Susanna's Seven Husbands, also had Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Russian actor Alexander Dyachenko.

During the promotions of the film, in 2011, Priyanka and Kapoor's war of words rocked the industry.

Annu had claimed that Priyanka had refused to do intimate scenes with him.

Talking about her co-star's interview, Priyanka told Hindustan Times, "I read that Annu Sir had said: ‘I’m not good-looking, I’m not a hero. Agar main hero hota, then maybe she would have done intimate scenes with me. Because otherwise, she doesn’t have a problem doing intimate scenes with heroes. If talent goes out of the window, I guess you just need to be good looking."

An miffed Chopra added, "If he wants to do intimate scenes and pass such cheap comments, then he should do those kind of films. Such scenes were never part of our film."