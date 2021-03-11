When Anupam Kher met Dr Rajesh Koothrappali of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mumbai, May 28

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media to share a picture with 'The Big Bang Theory' actor Kunal Nayyar.

Kunal is known for playing the role of Dr Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist in 'The Big Bang Theory'.

Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet @kunalkarmanayyar. Our very own Delhi Boy. His warmth touched my heart." He also added the hashtags, #BigBangTheory #Actor #IndiansInLA."

One fan commented, "It'll be fun to see you two working together." Another one wrote, "The crossover we never expected." Another wrote:"Wohoo! Rajeshhh!" many dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the picture.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kunal will be seen playing the titular role of A.J. Fikry in the upcoming comedy drama, 'The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry' alongside Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks. It is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

Kher recently made headlines for his role in 'The Kashmir Files'. He is also known for several projects such as 'Daddy', 'Ram Lakhan' and his next one is 'Uunchai', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

IANS