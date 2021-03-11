When Anupam Kher met Dr Rajesh Koothrappali of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mumbai, May 28
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media to share a picture with 'The Big Bang Theory' actor Kunal Nayyar.
Kunal is known for playing the role of Dr Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist in 'The Big Bang Theory'.
Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet @kunalkarmanayyar. Our very own Delhi Boy. His warmth touched my heart." He also added the hashtags, #BigBangTheory #Actor #IndiansInLA."
One fan commented, "It'll be fun to see you two working together." Another one wrote, "The crossover we never expected." Another wrote:"Wohoo! Rajeshhh!" many dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the picture.
Take a look at the post:
View this post on Instagram
Kunal will be seen playing the titular role of A.J. Fikry in the upcoming comedy drama, 'The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry' alongside Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks. It is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin.
Kher recently made headlines for his role in 'The Kashmir Files'. He is also known for several projects such as 'Daddy', 'Ram Lakhan' and his next one is 'Uunchai', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...
Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3
The Punjab govt has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in th...
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child
IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...
Spared no effort in serving country in last 8 years, PM Modi says in Gujarat
Was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed mult...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...