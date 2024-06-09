 When AR Rahman had to work on a tight deadline despite his sister’s ill health : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • When AR Rahman had to work on a tight deadline despite his sister’s ill health

When AR Rahman had to work on a tight deadline despite his sister’s ill health

“I thought, my mom is really smart, she will handle the situation. It’s just a couple of hours more, let me finish the work"

When AR Rahman had to work on a tight deadline despite his sister’s ill health

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman. Photo: PTI file



IANS

Mumbai, June 9

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman, whose recent album ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has received great acclaim, recollected an incident when he encountered a challenging situation professionally and personally.

Rahman said that prior to becoming a composer, it was around 1986-1987 while he was arranging the music for a film, one of his sisters fell seriously ill, and Rahman had to work in the studio on a tight deadline.

“It was 1986 or 1987 when I was arranging music for a movie for the first time, and one of my sisters fell seriously ill. My producer had a budget problem, and I had to finish the project by 5 pm and my mother called to tell me about my sister’s illness,” he said.

When asked about the film’s title, Rahman said that he didn’t clearly remember, as it has been nearly 40 years.

“I thought, my mom is really smart, she will handle the situation. It’s just a couple of hours more, let me finish the work,” he added.

The composer said that he completed the work and went straight to the hospital to meet his sister.

“Thank God, she was doing fine,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Rahman shared the broader lesson: “As an artiste, you always encounter situations when you’re not just not ready to go forward with work, but you have to. Sometimes you may be working on a happy song, but your state of mind could be very sad. Sometimes, you could be very happy, but you have to compose a song about sorrow. You need to compartmentalise your mind and work towards finishing the task at hand.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AR Rahman #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

2
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

3
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

4
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswany to be inducted, Anurag dropped

5
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

6
Comment Touchstones

Real hero of the verdict

7
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

8
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

9
Punjab

Backing CISF constable Kulwinder, farmers to protest in Mohali today

10
Punjab

Radical candidates, BJP cost us dear in elections: AAP feedback to CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswany to be inducted, Anurag dropped

2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...

Here is the list of likely ministers in Modi 3.0

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

Some of the top names to be retained

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Farmer leaders demanded that a fair investigation be conduct...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge